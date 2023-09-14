Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcadis in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARCAY

Arcadis Stock Performance

About Arcadis

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCAY remained flat at $44.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.