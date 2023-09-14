Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Read More

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

