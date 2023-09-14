Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.25.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
