Reviewing RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Free Report) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RVL Pharmaceuticals $36.92 million 0.37 -$51.69 million ($0.70) -0.17 Qualigen Therapeutics $6.07 million 0.81 -$18.64 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Qualigen Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RVL Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RVL Pharmaceuticals -184.91% -130.22% -47.70% Qualigen Therapeutics -288.67% -230.07% -110.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RVL Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

RVL Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,961.01%. Qualigen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.80%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults. The company was formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2022. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.