Investec Group (IVTJF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the "Capital Markets" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Investec Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Investec Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Investec Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investec Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investec Group Competitors 190 859 1388 15 2.50

Dividends

As a group, “Capital Markets” companies have a potential upside of 36.12%. Given Investec Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Investec Group pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Capital Markets” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 223.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Investec Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investec Group N/A N/A N/A Investec Group Competitors -18.69% 0.65% 0.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investec Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investec Group N/A N/A 17.60 Investec Group Competitors $18.59 billion $418.98 million 361.88

Investec Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Investec Group. Investec Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Investec Group peers beat Investec Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Investec Group



Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as property finance, lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, life assurance and investment products, and transactional banking services; deposit raising, treasury solutions, and investment related activities; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, private equity, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

