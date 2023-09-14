Head-To-Head Review: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) vs. Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Kingspan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kingspan Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kingspan Group has a consensus price target of $45.90, indicating a potential downside of 38.80%. Given Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Dividends

Profitability

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kingspan Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingspan Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Kingspan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Kingspan Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A $0.34 35.51 Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 132.18

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also offers mortars and building chemicals under the Weber brand; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, roll roofing systems, and accessories; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as designs, imports, and distributes instant adhesives, sealants, and silicones. In addition, the company provides interior systems, interior and exterior insulation, cladding, floor coverings, façades and lightweight structures, waterproofing, roofing solutions, pre-assembly, and prefabrication solutions; high performance materials; glass for buildings; plasterboard; and interior glass products. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, and sanitary products; timbers and panels; civil engineering products; ceramic tiles; and site equipment and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

