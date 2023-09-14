Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.15. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $300.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.82.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.05. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.57) to GBX 480 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.59) to GBX 6,300 ($78.84) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.82) in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASHTY
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
