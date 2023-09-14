ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASAZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.
