Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 28.49%.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLBS opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Maritime in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

