Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.86 million-$313.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.53 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.33) EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 4.4 %

CGNT opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $385.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. Cognyte Software's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $56,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

