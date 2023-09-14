UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $4,671,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 317,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,135,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

UNH stock opened at $479.84 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

