Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded at OTR Global

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.78. 76,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,652. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

