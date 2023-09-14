IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from IPD Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

IPD Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

IPD Group Company Profile

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, and electric vehicle solutions under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. In addition, it provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, refurbishment, and other services.

