Truist Financial Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $150.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

ELF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,313. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,411,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,940,256. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

