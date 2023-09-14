Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 17th. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Supply Network

In related news, insider Gregory Forsyth sold 1,000,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.00 ($9.68), for a total value of A$15,000,000.00 ($9,677,419.35). In related news, insider Gregory Forsyth sold 1,000,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.00 ($9.68), for a total value of A$15,000,000.00 ($9,677,419.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Stewart sold 383,542 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.85 ($9.58), for a total value of A$5,695,598.70 ($3,674,579.81). 68.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

