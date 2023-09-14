5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s current price.

FEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of FEAM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.42.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

