carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.33

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from carsales.com’s previous final dividend of $0.25.

carsales.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cameron McIntyre 94,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

