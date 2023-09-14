Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

