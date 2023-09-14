Saunders International Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Saunders International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Get Saunders International alerts:

Saunders International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Saunders International Limited provides design, construction, fabrication, shutdown, maintenance, and industrial automation services to organizations of steel storage tanks and concrete bridges in Australia. The company's engineering construction provides front end engineering design; structural mechanical and piping design; fuel terminals 3D drafting; designs and implements control systems, networks, and high and low voltage electrical solutions; builds new tanks for bulk fuel and chemical storage, and water reservoirs and pumping stations, as well as provides EPC and EPCM services.

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.