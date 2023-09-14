Saunders International Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Saunders International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.
Saunders International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saunders International
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.