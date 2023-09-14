Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Navigator Global Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Navigator Global Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Navigator Global Investments alerts:

Navigator Global Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.