Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Navigator Global Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Navigator Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Navigator Global Investments Company Profile
