Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

