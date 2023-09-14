Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

