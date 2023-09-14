Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.7 %

Danaher stock opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.94. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $291.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.