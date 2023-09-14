Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 213.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $146.55 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

