Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

