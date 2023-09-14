Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.