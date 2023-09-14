Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.66 million. Semtech also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -$0.22–$0.09 EPS.

Semtech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.11 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Semtech by 494.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 480,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 134.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 619,751 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 38.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.