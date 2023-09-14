First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance
DDIV opened at $28.77 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1887 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
