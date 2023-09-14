Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

