Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 762.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNTGY. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

