Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

