Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Up 832.0% in August

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 832.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ GSMGW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Glory Star New Media Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glory Star New Media Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.