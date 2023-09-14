Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Up 832.0% in August

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 832.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSMGW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

