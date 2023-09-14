Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Neutral Rating for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

HONE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

HONE stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $444.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

