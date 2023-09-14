386,206 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 386,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $24.65. 121,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,102. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

