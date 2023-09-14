New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $95.58. 21,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.