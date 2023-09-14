Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 168,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,000. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF makes up about 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1,212.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,203. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

