Marotta Asset Management Purchases Shares of 74,333 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,867,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,200. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

