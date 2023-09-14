Marotta Asset Management Invests $15 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,002,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.44% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VWOB stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $60.85. 12,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,027. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

