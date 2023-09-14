New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.75. 398,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

