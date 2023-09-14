New England Research & Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

