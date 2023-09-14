Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Waters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.95. 9,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,522. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

