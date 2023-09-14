Marotta Asset Management Invests $20.26 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VDC traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $191.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,045. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

