New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $222.53. 5,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,359. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.31. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,656,195 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

