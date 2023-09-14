Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 18,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

