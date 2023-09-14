New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $6.41 on Thursday, reaching $405.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,751. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

