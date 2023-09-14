Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 268.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,947 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 80.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 27.8% during the first quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 209,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 45,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 140,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.1 %

HUN opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

