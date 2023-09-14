Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $31,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 75,605 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBTH stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

