Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,949 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Donaldson worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.