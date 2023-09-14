Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $37.31 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of W. R. Berkley worth $37,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $1,614,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $63.16 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

