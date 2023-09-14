Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Nordson worth $40,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nordson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.83.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

