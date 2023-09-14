Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $61,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.